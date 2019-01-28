Rams, Patriots arrive in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl

ATLANTA - Super Bowl week really kicks into high gear Monday now that the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are in Atlanta.
The Rams arrived Sunday night and, as soon as the doors opened, we spotted former University of Georgia standout and star running back Todd Gurley. We also saw head coach Sean McVay as he made his way to the team buses.
The 33-year-old, who once was a high school football star at Marist, is trying to make NFL history by becoming the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl.
Among those in the crowd to greet him was Hall of Famer and former Rams defensive-end Jack Youngblood who played for the rams in the '70s and '80s. Had this advice for his former team.
“Capture every moment that you possibly can because this one of the most special things that you do. One of special moments in your lifetime," he said.
Earlier in the day, we watched the New England Patriots arrive in style on board the official Patriots plane. The AFC champions are playing in their third straight Super Bowl.
Led by their head coach Bill Belichick and star quarterback Tom Brady, the team was sent off by 35,000 fans at Gillette Stadium before they headed to Atlanta.
“We gotta take this right here and bring this to Atlanta," Brady told the crowd.
