Rain returns Sunday and a cold front brings lows in the 40s for Monday

ATLANTA — Showers and storms return on Sunday for the first time in weeks.

The rain will be moving in early in the morning, entering metro Atlanta after sunrise.

It will move quickly and move east of metro Atlanta by late morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says a few rumbles of thunder are possible, but don’t expect any severe weather.

Conditions will get breezy by the afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

That breeze will bring us the coolest air of the season. We’ll have lows in the 40s on Monday for the first time since mid-April.

