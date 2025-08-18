Raffensperger says mail-in voting system is safe as Trump claims they ‘must end now’

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, reaffirmed the security of the state’s absentee voting system amid President Donald Trump’s call for an executive order to ban mail-in voting nationwide.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday, saying: “Elections can never be honest with mail-in ballots/voting…and I and the Republican Party will fight like hell to bring honesty and integrity back to our elections. The mail-in ballot hoax, using voting machines that are a complete and total disaster, must end now.”

However, the enforceability of such an order is uncertain, as individual states control their voting processes.

“Everything we worked on builds voter trust, and trust is the real gold standard,” Raffensperger said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining confidence in Georgia’s election system.

“There is no power for a president to issue an executive order. These things are left to the states,” Charlie Bailey, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Georgia has been a focal point for election conspiracies and claims of voter fraud, making the security of its voting systems a topic of significant interest.

Raffensperger said Georgia’s elections, including mail-in ballots, are among the most secure in the country, with constant checks on voting machines to ensure integrity.

Bailey expressed skepticism about the legal authority of the president to halt mail-in voting, noting that Republicans also use absentee ballots.

Georgia lawmakers are considering potential changes to the state’s election laws, with study committees preparing reports for the upcoming legislative session.

As discussions continue over the future of mail-in voting, Raffensperger said Georgia remains committed to ensuring the security and trustworthiness of its election processes.

©2025 Cox Media Group