PSC approves $16 billion Georgia Power plan despite protests

ATLANTA — The Public Service Commission approved a $16 billion deal Friday with Georgia Power to provide nearly 10 gigawatts of power to large load data centers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Despite protests from critics, the vote to approve one of the largest expansions of power generation in Georgia’s history was unanimous.

The deal will see Georgia Power promise $8.50 in bill relief if data centers are unable to cover the costs of building new power plants.

This decision comes amid a significant growth in data centers throughout the state, with the commission ensuring they have the necessary power to operate.

Critics of the deal voiced their concerns during the public hearing, arguing that the new gas-powered plants contribute to climate change.

Lisa Coronado, an opponent of the decision, stated, “They ignored the science. They ignored the local governments that were questioning more. But they did grant an amazing gift to Georgia Power.”

RELATED STORIES:

Jason Shaw, chair of the Public Service Commission, emphasized the commission’s role in ensuring utilities can service incoming businesses.

He remarked, “We don’t go out and recruit and tell people where they can or can’t go. But once they’re coming, we have a duty to make sure they have service by the utilities that serve them. And in these cases, this is an unprecedented amount of growth.”

The vote took place after a vocal protest, where demonstrators attempted to voice their opposition to the commission’s plans.

Despite this, the meeting continued and the deal was confirmed, marking a historic investment in Georgia’s energy infrastructure.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group