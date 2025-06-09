Protestors call for release of detainees outside ICE building in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Protestors demanded that one of their own be released from ICE detainment on Monday.

SEIU California president David Huerta is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in California.

Union of Southern Service Workers said ICE agents wrongfully assaulted and detained Huerta.

“We are demanding his freedom today also the freedom of the other immigrant workers who are being unjustly detained,” USSW Protestor Shaekia Calhoun told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

In a Twitter post, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli defended the detainment and said Huerta deliberately obstructed agents as they attempted to execute a warrant at a L.A. worksite.

“I find what the government is doing as executive overreach,” protestor David Harris said on Monday.

For days now, there have been both anti and pro-immigration demonstrations across the country, some ending with arrests.

“Protestors have the right to peaceful protest. Demonstrations, shouting, holding signs,” Emory Law Professor John Acevedo said

Acevedo explained protesters’ rights and what could lead to arrests.

“Following instructions. Don’t obstruct streets. Don’t try to walk into buildings even if other protestors are going in,” Acevedo said.

There were no arrests or issues at Monday’s protest.

