Proposal to build new Atlanta Amtrak station seeks ways to improve access, comfort for passengers

ATLANTA — Amtrak and the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) are proposing to build a new train station in downtown Atlanta to replace the current Brookwood Station in Midtown.

The proposal for a new station aims to address the limitations of the existing station, which is described as cramped and lacking nearby services.

“If it was closer to a MARTA station and more adequate parking, I guess that would be better,” Fleche Jones, an Amtrak passenger, told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

The new station is planned to be both more accessible and located near MARTA stations, enhancing connectivity for passengers.

“We really want to see what the people in this region and in this city want,” Tejas Kotak, ARC Senior Transportation Planner, said.

“Thinking it would be a little better than what it looks like because it’s Atlanta,” Corey Aiken, a first-time visitor to Atlanta, told Channel 2 Action News.

The current Brookwood Station in Midtown Atlanta is not Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, posing challenges for passengers with disabilities.

“I had to wait till they get the lift thing, because about four of us getting off the train needed a lift,” Aiken said, noting the difficulty of accessing the current Amtrak station.

ARC and Amtrak launched an online survey in August to get public input on the location of the new station.

In-person surveys will also be conducted at Amtrak and MARTA stations over the next few months.

Potential locations for the new station include areas around the Five Points MARTA Station, the Georgia World Congress Center and the new Centennial Yards.

