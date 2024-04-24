President Trump wants more charges dropped in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is asking a judge to throw out more charges in the Georgia election interference case.

In a court document filed on Wednesday, Trump’s attorneys said counts 15 and 27 in the indictment against him should be thrown out “because the State of Georgia lacks the authority to criminalize conduct under a state statute.”

The charges associated with the counts include conspiracy to file and filing of false documents.

“The state is without jurisdiction or authority to prosecute President Trump when the plain purpose of doing so is to protect the integrity of federal matters,” the filing said. “The state statute at issue here reaches too far and may not be applied to criminalize the conduct alleged.”

Last month, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee struck down six of the charges against Trump.

McAfee said the six counts, which were all related to the charges of solicitation of violation of oath by public office, lack sufficient detail.

Trump and his co-defendants had filed to dismiss the counts because they argued they were legally deficient, making the ruling a win for the former president.

So far, there has been no ruling or hearing scheduled over Wednesday’s filing.

