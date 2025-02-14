President Donald Trump has his Fulton County mugshot hanging up outside the Oval Office

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has a little bit of his own history hanging up outside the Oval Office – his mugshot.

It is the first time a president, sitting or otherwise, has even had a mug shot taken.

The photo comes from the Georgia election interference case which accused Trump and 14 others of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election after former President Joe Biden won the state over Trump.

The mugshot of former President Donald Trump

Trump surrendered himself at the Fulton County Jail the night of Aug. 24, 2023, some 10 ten days after being indicted in Fulton County Superior Court.

His bond was negotiated at the time and Trump was in and out of the jail in about 15 minutes.

RELATED STORIES:

The framed photo, which is actually the cover of the New York Post with the mugshot on it, has been hanging outside the Oval Office since Feb. 4, ABC News reports.

That was the same day Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Longtime Trump aide and now White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted video of the picture on his X account.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!



WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE @WHITEHOUSE❤️… pic.twitter.com/XGrW3Uu9H0 — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 14, 2025

As for the case against Trump here in Georgia, it remains on hold as the Fulton County District attorney appeals the ruling removing her from the case.

So far, four people have taken plea deals in the case.

©2025 Cox Media Group