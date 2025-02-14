Atlanta

President Donald Trump has his Fulton County mugshot hanging up outside the Oval Office

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
President Trump Signs An Executive Order At The White House WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: A copy of U.S. President Donald Trump's mugshot on the front of the New York Post is framed in an office just outside the Oval Office at the White House on February 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed a series of executive order including announcing his administration will withhold federal funding from schools and universities that impose COVID-19 vaccine mandate. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has a little bit of his own history hanging up outside the Oval Office – his mugshot.

It is the first time a president, sitting or otherwise, has even had a mug shot taken.

The photo comes from the Georgia election interference case which accused Trump and 14 others of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election after former President Joe Biden won the state over Trump.

The mugshot of former President Donald Trump

Trump surrendered himself at the Fulton County Jail the night of Aug. 24, 2023, some 10 ten days after being indicted in Fulton County Superior Court.

His bond was negotiated at the time and Trump was in and out of the jail in about 15 minutes.

RELATED STORIES:

The framed photo, which is actually the cover of the New York Post with the mugshot on it, has been hanging outside the Oval Office since Feb. 4, ABC News reports.

That was the same day Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Longtime Trump aide and now White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted video of the picture on his X account.

As for the case against Trump here in Georgia, it remains on hold as the Fulton County District attorney appeals the ruling removing her from the case.

So far, four people have taken plea deals in the case.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read