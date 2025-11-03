Pregnancy helps mom find stage 4 breast cancer

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-born woman discovered she had breast cancer while seven months pregnant, a diagnosis that she believes ultimately saved her life.

Rachel Cook-Northway found a lump in her breast five years ago, prompting her to deliver her baby at 35 weeks to begin cancer treatment, she told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

“I was juggling trying to keep my baby safe, healthy and growing but also, I need to get the baby out so I can start treatment, so I decided on 35 weeks,” Cook-Northway said.

Shortly after giving birth, she underwent a PET scan that revealed early stage 4 cancer with spots on her liver.

Dr. Wally Curran, Chief of Oncology at Piedmont Hospital, noted that there is not a large number of women who get breast cancer during child-bearing years, but it does happen. Breast cancer during pregnancy occurs in about one in every 3,000 women.

Despite the aggressive nature of her cancer, Cook-Northway was determined to fight back.

She began treatment two weeks after delivery and also sought the help of an integrative doctor and a functional medicine doctor to develop a comprehensive plan that included a strict diet and alternative therapies such as Reiki and acupuncture.

Cook-Northway attributes her survival to a combination of medical treatment and lifestyle changes, emphasizing the importance of self-care and proactive health management.

“God helps you when you help yourself,” she said, urging others to follow medical advice while also taking personal steps to aid their recovery.

Later that year, Cook-Northway’s cancer was no longer detectable, and five years later, she remains cancer-free. She believes that the hormonal changes during her pregnancy played a role in the early detection of her cancer.

Cook-Northway continues to share her story to inspire other women to recognize their strength and take charge of their health. Her journey underscores the potential life-saving impact of early detection and comprehensive treatment.

