Portion of Peachtree St. in Atlanta closed for resurfacing until next week

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department of Transportation has temporarily closed lanes and shifted traffic patterns on a portion of Peachtree Street between Baker Street NE/NW to Ellis Street NE/NW so crews can resurface the street.

The temporary lane closures will happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday until Friday, March 21.

Crews will close one northbound lane and one southbound lane during those times.

Travel lanes will shift and remain open to traffic during the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to use Courtland Street NE, Peachtree Center Avenue NE, and Ted Turner Drive NW for access to the downtown area during the affected times.

Enforcement officers and flaggers will assist with traffic control.

