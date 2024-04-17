Popular Atlanta cider will only be in stores, restaurants as tasting room closes

ATLANTA — A popular cidery in northwest Atlanta will be closing its tasting room after the owners decided not to renew their lease.

The last day for tasting will be May 19 at the Urban Tree Cidery in the West Midtown neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We want to thank everyone again for all of the support over the past eight years, and will miss seeing y’all in the tasting room,” owners wrote on social media.

The cidery has been off Howell Mill Road since 2016.

“In those years, we have created incredible memories and met so many amazing people that contributed to our success,” they wrote.

TRENDING STORIES:

They say that even though the tasting room is going away, they will still be manufacturing their ciders which will be available at local restaurants, grocery stores and more.

“Thank you for the years of continued support and cheers to the next chapter of our Urban Tree brand,” the owners finished the post.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man arrested after gunfight in DeKalb parking lot injures 3 bystanders, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group