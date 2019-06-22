Police urgently searching for kidnapped woman in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are urgently searching for a woman who was kidnapped Saturday morning.
Police tell Channel 2 Action News that 26-year-old Camecke Strozier was taken by Markus Leach, 27, after he forced his way into an apartment off Alison Court around 5 a.m.
Others who were inside tried to confront Leach, who pulled out a handgun according to police. Officers say he took off with Strozier in a black Nissan sedan.
"It is possible the rear passenger side window may be broken out of the vehicle, but that has not been confirmed," Atlanta police tell Channel 2.
Investigators are speaking with family members and friends of Leach and Stroizer to find them.
Anyone with any information on the car, suspect or victim is asked to call 911 or call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
