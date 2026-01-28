Friends mourn man killed in Douglas County bar shooting, say he was turning his life around

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends are grieving a man killed during a quadruple shooting at a bar in Douglas County earlier this month as investigators continue to look into what happened.

Douglas County deputies say the shooting happened Jan. 10 at Marlene’s bar after disturbances involving Jack Shanks and Chauncey Martin. Four people were shot, including Shanks, who died.

Investigators have said Shanks could be one of the suspects.

Martin is facing several charges, including felony murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Friends of Shanks told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers it is difficult to accept what police say led up to the shooting because they believe he was working to turn his life around.

“At the time of his passing, he was waiting on his second paycheck,” said Justin Seymour, who said things were looking up for the friend he grew up with.

Seymour and Powell said they have known Shanks since childhood and graduated with him from Campbell High School in Smyrna.

“We used to play basketball together, football together. We used to train together,” Seymour said.

They described Shanks as someone who was deeply loyal to those around him.

“Jack was just a loving, caring over-the-top loyal friend,” Warren Powell said.

Learning of his death was devastating, they said.

“It was just one of those moments that it felt like the world dropped on your shoulders, and you know, then just hearing other details about the situation, it was terrible,” Seymour said.

According to deputies, the disturbances at the bar escalated and led to the shooting. Friends, however, said Shanks was not originally at Marlene’s that night.

“Somebody went back to get him,” Seymour said, adding, “It’s not like he was just involved in something.”

They acknowledged Shanks’ life had not always been easy, but said he was trying to do better for himself and his daughter.

“You know how hard somebody’s life has been, and you know how hard they’re fighting to, like, get it on track,” Seymour said.

The two said they hope what happened can serve as a lesson for other young people.

“Keep good company, not bad company, because if you keep good company, you will, you will elevate,” Powell said, ” If you keep bad company, you always fall.”

“You definitely got to watch your surroundings, watch who you hang around, just because that’ll make or break your life,” Seymour added.

They also emphasized the role of the community in protecting young people.

“As a community, we got to see these kids that have talent and potential, and we got to protect it and pour into it,” Seymour said.

Shanks’ funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with a public viewing an hour before.

