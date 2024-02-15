Police searching for trio of masked men who barged into Atlanta Family Dollar with guns

ATLANTA — An armed robbery in Atlanta last week has police searching for a trio of suspects.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, officers were called to the Family Dollar on Metropolitan Pkwy. SW to reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators learned that three masked men came into the store with handguns and rifles.

The suspects reportedly held the employees at gunpoint and forced them to open the cash registers.

They ran out of the store with approximately $852.

None of the store employees were hurt.

Anyone who knows who the suspects may be should contact CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

