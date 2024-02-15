Police searching for trio of masked men who barged into Atlanta Family Dollar with guns

ATLANTA — An armed robbery in Atlanta last week has police searching for a trio of suspects.
Just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, officers were called to the Family Dollar on Metropolitan Pkwy. SW to reports of an armed robbery.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators learned that three masked men came into the store with handguns and rifles.
The suspects reportedly held the employees at gunpoint and forced them to open the cash registers.
They ran out of the store with approximately $852.
TRENDING STORIES:
- DA Fani Willis taking the stand in motions hearing to disqualify her from election indictment case
- Inmate hid sheet of personal data inside her body, planned to exploit info, Georgia sheriff says
- Teenager found shot to death in DeKalb County woods, police say
None of the store employees were hurt.
Anyone who knows who the suspects may be should contact CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group