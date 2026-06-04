Police searching for persons of interest in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police are searching for two people who could have information into how a man was shot last month.

On May 21, officers responded to reports of shots being fired at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Ave. NE and Boulevard NE.

When they arrived, they learned a 23-year-old man showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

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Police are now releasing surveillance photos and video that show two persons of interest on electric scooters at the intersection.

Investigators have not called them suspects.

Anyone who recognizes them should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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