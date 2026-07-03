Police searching for man accused of shooting up Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a shooting.

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Atlanta police say that, on May 19, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots being heard on Amal Drive SW.

According to APD, a home had been shot up while people were inside.

No injuries were reported.

Now, officers are searching for a man identified as a person of interest.

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Authorities released a new video Thursday, hoping someone would recognize him. Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online or text CSGA to 738477.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

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