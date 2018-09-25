0 Man shoots, kills puppy in front of group of kids, police say

ATLANTA - Police told Channel 2 Action News they have a key clue they hope will lead them to a man who they said shot and killed a puppy while their children were nearby.

Police hope this surveillance photo will lead to the arrest of a man who shot and killed a dog in front of children WSB-TV Police gave Channel 2's Audrey Washington a photo of the man they are looking for. They said they want to find him before he can do any more harm.

“I never thought my dog would get shot," said the dog's owner, who didn't want to reveal her identity.

Investigators said the man shot the dog on Sept. 13 in the middle of the day in front of a group of children along Hightower Road in Northwest Atlanta.

The woman said her stepson and a group of young children were all playing in front of her home with the 5-month-old Labrador retriever puppy named Lady, when the man walked by and told the children to get the dog away from him.

She said he then grabbed the pup by her collar.

“While he was walking away with the dog, from the other side of the street, he shot the dog," she said.

The owner told Washington that her puppy collapsed and died.

“It’s very brutal," she said.

Police also sent Washington photos of the suspect and a woman running away from the scene. Police say this man is wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a dog. They say he was nearby when the shooting happened. WSB-TV They have a picture of a man whom police want to question.

They said the man was nearby when the shooting happened.

Austin Woodruff, who lives around the corner from where the shooting took place, said the shooting was plain cruel and reckless.

“I’m a little worried because, next time, it might be a person," Woodruff said.

If you know who the man is or have any information about the case, call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

