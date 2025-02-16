Police searching for 2 missing brothers last seen at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Authorities in Atlanta are searching for two missing brothers last seen at their Atlanta home.

The missing brothers are 12-year-old Amir Caldwell and 13-year-old Balail Caldwell.

The boys were last seen at their home on Anderson Avenue in northwest Atlanta. According to Atlanta police, the children don’t have any forms of communication, as their mother had taken both of their cell phones.

APD said the boys were upset because they were put on punishment.

Balail Caldwell is described as five feet and three inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Amir Caldwell is described as five feet and two inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities or Det. M. Shields at 470-597-0683.

