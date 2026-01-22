Police search for suspect linked to multiple armed robberies in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a series of incidents in southwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Atlanta police, on Jan. 17, just before 10 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery in the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW. Investigators say the suspect approached two victims who were doing construction work at the location, pulled out a gun and robbed them.

Police say the suspect was spotted traveling from the 415 Fairburn Road SW before the robbery.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators believe the same suspect may be responsible for at least three more robberies in the area:

December 29, 2025: 510 Fairburn Rd SW

January 2, 2025: 400 Fairburn Rd SW

January 8, 2025: 3860 Old Gordon Rd NW

The suspect is currently wanted for questioning in connection with these incidents.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the cases is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 Tips app

Text CSGA to 738477

©2026 Cox Media Group