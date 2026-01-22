Atlanta

Police search for suspect linked to multiple armed robberies in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a series of incidents in southwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, on Jan. 17, just before 10 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery in the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW. Investigators say the suspect approached two victims who were doing construction work at the location, pulled out a gun and robbed them.

Police say the suspect was spotted traveling from the 415 Fairburn Road SW before the robbery.

Investigators believe the same suspect may be responsible for at least three more robberies in the area:

  • December 29, 2025: 510 Fairburn Rd SW
  • January 2, 2025: 400 Fairburn Rd SW
  • January 8, 2025: 3860 Old Gordon Rd NW

The suspect is currently wanted for questioning in connection with these incidents.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the cases is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

  • Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477
  • Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org
  • Use the P3 Tips app
  • Text CSGA to 738477

