Police search for man accused of slashing tires in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of slashing the tires of two vehicles in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
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Atlanta police responded to a report of vandalism around 12:28 p.m. on June 28 in the 200 block of Hermer Circle NW.
Investigators say the suspect, seen in surveillance video, used a knife to slash the tires on the victim’s vehicle and another vehicle.
Police are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
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Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their information leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by:
- Calling Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
- Visiting the Crime Stoppers website
- Using the P3 Tips mobile app
- Texting “CSGA” to 738477
The investigation remains ongoing.
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