Police and military bomb techs undergo training in GA

RISING FAWN, Ga. — A top federal specialist in preventing bombings in America says North Georgia training for bomb techs from around the world should make our streets safer.

The five-day training event held in Rising Fawn, Georgia, was about bringing together police bomb techs from around the world with the military so they can learn about working together to keep real-life bombs like the 1996 Olympic Park device from detonating and doing deadly damage.

“We bring together public safety bomb technicians, in this instance, from GBI and other local departments, and they’re working with their military EOD counterparts,” U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent-in-Charge Brice McCracken told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. “So when they get on scene, if they come to a major incident, they know how the other teams operate. And from there, we can better protect the citizens of Georgia.

“The big focus is the military, EOD working with local agency bomb techs from our public safety and having that cross-training and best practices in how to render devices safe,” Ben Gibbons, Special Agent-in-Charge of ATF’s Georgia office, said.

