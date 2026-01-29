Police looking for 2 carjacking suspects

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD’s investigators say they are looking for two suspects in a carjacking. They’re accused of threatening someone with a gun and taking his car.

APD released images of the two suspects Thursday.

Police said they responded to the carjacking report at 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Glenwood Avenue SE.

A male victim told police two men carjacked him after he pulled into the Texaco gas station in a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The suspects followed the victim to the gas station in a silver Chevrolet Malibu, preliminary investigation indicates.

One of the suspects got in the victim’s vehicle and pulled out a gun, forcing the victim to get out of the car. They took off with the victim’s car, the police report says.

DeKalb County Police recovered the victim’s car the next day after it was abandoned.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSGA. They don’t have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

