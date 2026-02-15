Atlanta

Police activity seen in SW Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
SHOOTING PEYTON ATL APD are at a scene in northwest Atlanta Saturday night. (Source: WSBTV)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD are at a scene in Southwest Atlanta Saturday night.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured video of an officer putting up crime scene tape near a home in the 260 block of Peyton Place.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to APD for more information.

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read