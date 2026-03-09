Atlanta

Police investigation in Atlanta neighborhood

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Middleton Atlanta Middleton Road, Atlanta, March 8, 2026. (Source: WSBTV)
ATLANTA — Police activity was spotted in a neighborhood in Atlanta Sunday night.

Atlanta PD responded to 3000 block of Middleton Road NW at around 6 p.m.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw police put up crime scene tape in a parking lot.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to APD for more information.

