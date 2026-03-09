Police investigation in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police activity was spotted in a neighborhood in Atlanta Sunday night.
Atlanta PD responded to 3000 block of Middleton Road NW at around 6 p.m.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw police put up crime scene tape in a parking lot.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to APD for more information.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Our hearts are broken’: Teacher mourned after a prank gone wrong
- Hall County teacher killed after confronting teens accused of TP-ing his home, deputies say
- Shaq tells teen his basketball dream has come true
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group