Woman dies in shooting in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A woman has died in a shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded at around 1:38 p.m. to 1993 Bent Creek Way SW, south of Campbellton Road.
They found a 24-year-old woman with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel pronounced her dead on the scene.
Responding officers detained a possible suspect on the scene.
The Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
