Woman dies in shooting in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A woman has died in a shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers responded at around 1:38 p.m. to 1993 Bent Creek Way SW, south of Campbellton Road.

They found a 24-year-old woman with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead on the scene.

Responding officers detained a possible suspect on the scene.

The Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

