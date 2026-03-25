Police investigating shooting outside Atlanta barber shop

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting outside a barber shop on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW just before 9: 30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They have not confirmed what happened on the scene.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was LIVE on the scene during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where a barber shop’s windows have been shot out.

Glass can be seen scattered across the sidewalk in front of the business.

Police have not confirmed what led up to the police presence, if anyone was injured or if they are searching for possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group