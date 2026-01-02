Police investigating shooting near northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting near a home in northwest Atlanta.

According to police, officers were at the scene of a person shot near a home on Hollywood Drive on Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting victim was alert, conscious and breathing and the investigation remains underway.

Further details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

