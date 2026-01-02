Atlanta rideshare driver hears rearview window shatter. He learns he’s been shot

ATLANTA — An early morning shooting in northeast Atlanta ended with a rideshare driver being shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Atlanta police say the rideshare driver was out around 1 a .m. on Friday when he heard gunshots in the 500 block of Boulevard NE.
Then his rearview window shattered and he realized he was shot in the back.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia city opposes ICE detention facility being built there
- IRS releases 2026 tax year brackets
- Police ID Uber driver killed, left in road; 15-year-old suspect charged as adult
He drove himself to the hospital.
Atlanta investigators are working to find out who fired the shots.
The driver’s age, identity and current condition were not released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group