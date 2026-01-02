Atlanta rideshare driver hears rearview window shatter. He learns he’s been shot

ATLANTA — An early morning shooting in northeast Atlanta ended with a rideshare driver being shot.

Atlanta police say the rideshare driver was out around 1 a .m. on Friday when he heard gunshots in the 500 block of Boulevard NE.

Then his rearview window shattered and he realized he was shot in the back.

He drove himself to the hospital.

Atlanta investigators are working to find out who fired the shots.

The driver’s age, identity and current condition were not released.

