Police investigating deadly shooting near Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail.

Officers were called to a home on Stafford Street SW near the trail around 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

Channel 2 Action News is on the scene. Get the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

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