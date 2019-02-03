Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an officcer-involved shooting.
According to police, they responded to a domestic violence call in the 600 block of Parkway Drive in northeast Atlanta Sunday.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News.
Police said preliminary information indicateds that upon entering the apartment, the officer saw a woman attacking her husband with a knife. The husband had already been stabbed, and the woman was trying to stab him again.
The officer shot at the woman once to stop her, hitting her.
She was stable, according to police.
BREAKING: Officer shot a woman who was stabbing her husband in a NE Atlanta apartment, police say.— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) February 3, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}