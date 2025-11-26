Deadly stabbing at Atlanta strip club; police investigating

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened at a strip club on Marietta Boulevard.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was at the scene at Vivide, an adult entertainment club.

Officers were called to the club on Marietta Boulevard around 5:04 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a person down.

When they got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man with a stab wound and Grady EMS was called.

Medical professionals pronounced the man dead, despite lifesaving measures, and homicide investigators arrived to determine the circumstances of the incident.

The victim was not identified by APD and the investigation remains active at this time.

