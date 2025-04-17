Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.
At approximately 9:26 p.m., officers responded to 1203 Lee Street SW to reports of a shooting.
They found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit responded to determine what led to the shooting.
Their investigation remains ongoing.
