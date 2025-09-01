Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta, suspect on the run

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Campbellton Road.

Officers confirmed the homicide to Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers, saying an investigation was underway there on Monday morning.

At the scene, police told Rogers that just after 5 a.m., a man in his 50s was found dead.

Police said there was an argument between a woman’s former boyfriend and her current one, and that the current boyfriend shot the former, then ran off.

Officers are searching for the suspect now and said the woman is cooperating with their investigation.

No one involved in the incident has been identified yet.

Channel 2 Action News has a crew at the scene to bring you more on this developing story, streaming LIVE on WSB Now.

