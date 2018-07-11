Police: Fleeing men crash car into several vehicles, telephone poles

ATLANTA - A car police say was running from a traffic stop, crashed into several poles and vehicles along Cheshire Bridge Road early Sunday morning.
One of those cars belongs to Jessica Davis. She said the car smashed into her idling Audi.
Her airbags deployed, and she told Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus that her shoulder felt like it might explode.
“These two suspects jumped out of the car and ran down the street like track stars. They weren’t hurt or anything. They took off running,” Davis said.
