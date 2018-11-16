  • Wild police chase ends in crash involving Georgia State Patrol car, stolen car

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended with an SUV flipping over on its roof in northwest Atlanta Friday morning. A Georgia State Police car was also damaged in the crash when the officer did a pit maneuver. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was the first reporter at the scene on Cameron Alexander Boulevard as investigators worked to piece together the crash.

    Police said the female suspect was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. 

    The Georgia State Patrol car also sustained significant damage. 

    Debris was scattered across the road and into the yards of nearby homes. 

     

