A new plan could transform the heart of Atlanta.
Instead of the Downtown Connector splitting Atlanta in half, imagine a park and buildings that stretch across the highway for blocks.
It is a huge ten-acre project and it is going to be revealed to the public soon.
The park would eventually end up in the area near the Civic Center MARTA station.
It is called The Stitch and it would bring an urban park and development over the Downtown Connector.
A 1949 photo of Atlanta shows how interstates 75 and 85 separated the city.
Project managers tell Channel 2 Action News the idea would reconnect, or stitch, communities back together.
