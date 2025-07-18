Plane on the way to Atlanta makes emergency landing at SC golf course

ATLANTA — A small plane flying from Tennessee to Atlanta had to make an emergency landing at a golf course in South Carolina on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the Old Edwards Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

The pilot had tried landing at the Pickens County Airport but couldn’t make it and instead landed on the golf course.

No golfers or staff were in the immediate area where the plane landed on the course. The pilot was also unharmed.

