Pilots, airline groups warn about government shutdown causing safety setbacks, staffing shortages

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Pilot and airline groups warn that a government shutdown could cause safety setbacks and staffing shortages at the world’s busiest airport.

Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport braced for the pace to slow down as the clock ticked closer to the deadline on Tuesday.

“They have to come to an agreement,” Daidre Wood told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

When lawmakers fail to pass a budget that finances federal agencies, the agents that move you through security checkpoints and the air traffic controllers who help pilots take off, land, and navigate the skies do not get paychecks on time.

“That’s horrible. It’s horrible to not, you know, to do a job and you’re not getting paid for it,” said Wood.

Industry union leaders said the last government shutdown lasted 35 days.

“No one is really prepared for that,” said Aaron Barker.

Barker is President of AFGE Local 554, the union representing TSA agents here.

He said some will not be able to afford to wait that long and will be forced to find other work.

“Eventually, we will get paid, but it’s the part of when you go without pay for so long,” said Barker. “Having to figure out a way to pay for your kids’ daycare or buy diapers or put food on the table. So, it’s the real concern.”

Passengers flying out hours before the deadline were concerned.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been asking Congress to leave them out of shutdown pay delays and fund the agency long-term. That would take a separate piece of legislation.

