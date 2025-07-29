Piedmont Park stabbing case marked by lack of progress

ATLANTA — A gruesome homicide case in Atlanta remains unsolved, with the victim having been stabbed 50 times, letters carved into their body, and an animal harmed.

The case, which has drawn significant attention, has seen little progress, though there has been increased security measures in the area.

Crime scene investigator Sheryl McCollum, although not directly involved, has been following the developments closely.

“So Bodie had to be the first victim. Whatever that first interchange was, that killer grabbed that dog and killed him,” McCollum told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer.

Joe Clark, whose daughter Emma was the partner of the victim, expressed frustration with the lack of communication from Atlanta police, noting it has been 18 months since he last heard from them.

“We haven’t heard anything, we’ll say. Been in touch with Mayor Dickens a few times, and he told me it was one of his things. It’s something that he really wanted to get done. But I believe it’s been so long now,” Clark said.

Joe Clark mentioned that while there have been improvements in security, such as more cameras and better lighting, the case remains cold.

Matt Westmoreland, an Atlanta City Council member, highlighted the extensive surveillance now in place.

“As we stand here today, there are 41 cameras all around Piedmont Park that actually are providing over 160 streams of video footage that cover a number of different, almost every aspect of the park,” he said.

Despite enhanced security measures, the case remains unsolved, leaving the community and those connected to the victim seeking answers.

