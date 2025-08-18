Piedmont Park Arts Festival concludes in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Piedmont Park Arts Festival was held this weekend in Midtown Atlanta.

The free event featured hundreds of artists displaying their art, including painters, photographers, sculptors, glass blowers, jewelers, and more over Saturday and Sunday.

There was a disco dance party featuring DJs from across the city, artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, a children’s play area, and lots of food and beverages.

The event is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces.

