Man shot in chest at girlfriend’s home, 17-year-old charged

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD said someone was shot on Valentine’s Day by a member of his girlfriend’s family after he refused to leave the home.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was there when crime scene tape was unfurled during an investigation of a person shot call.

Police responded to the 260 block of Peyton Place SW at about 6:15 p.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to Grady Hospital for medical treatment.

The 17-year-old was detained at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting victim, who was not identified, came to the location to speak to his girlfriend. She didn’t want to see or speak to him, and he was asked to leave.

When he refused to leave, a 17-year-old family member shot him, police said.

The teen boy was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

