Atlanta fire crews battle apartment blaze

ATLANTA — A person with mobility issues was assisted from an apartment as a precaution during a fire in northwest Atlanta on Thursday night.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks is at the scene. See more on this story on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said they responded to the 200 block of Fairburn Road after reports of a fire.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire at the scene coming from a third-floor apartment.

Atlanta fire said crews started an aggressive interior attack and worked to contain the fire that had reached the roof and attic.

They also searched for residents. No resident injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control, preventing significant extension.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

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