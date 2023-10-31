Man killed after being hit by MARTA bus in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police said they are investigating after a man was killed after being hit by a MARTA bus in Southwest Atlanta.

It happened on Cleveland Avenue around 5 p.m. Investigators said the man had stepped onto the street outside of a crosswalk, into the path of the bus.

“Atlanta Police are investigating with full cooperation from MARTA Police,” the transit organization said in a news release Tuesday.

Police have not identified the victim at this point.

