Man killed after being hit by MARTA bus in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police said they are investigating after a man was killed after being hit by a MARTA bus in Southwest Atlanta.
It happened on Cleveland Avenue around 5 p.m. Investigators said the man had stepped onto the street outside of a crosswalk, into the path of the bus.
“Atlanta Police are investigating with full cooperation from MARTA Police,” the transit organization said in a news release Tuesday.
Police have not identified the victim at this point.
