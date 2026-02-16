Man found shot in legs in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD says a man was found shot in his legs Saturday night in southwest Atlanta.

Police said they responded to the scene at about 6:11 p.m. at the 510 block of Sunset Avenue NW.

There, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs. Officers provided tourniquets for his wounds.

He was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police didn’t say if a suspect has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group