Perfect score! Metro Atlanta 11th grader flawless on SAT

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta high school junior has all the answers. She just earned a perfect score on the SAT.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was in northwest Atlanta where he learned that of two million students who take the test every year, very few get every answer right.

If you have a question, take it to 17-year-old Ashley Miller, she has all the answers.

“I don’t feel super powerful or genius because of it, but it’s definitely nice,” Miller said.

The Westminster School 11th grader recently took one of the toughest tests on the planet.

“I ran downstairs and showed my mom. ‘Mom! That says 1,600, right,’” Miller said.

That’s a perfect score on the SAT. Some 2,000,000 students take it every year, with fewer than a thousand being flawless.

Around the Miller home, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Ashley Miller’s dad, Jared Miller, remembers how he did on the test back in the day.

“I do. 1,520. I was proud of it, but Ashley blew it out of the water,” Jared Miller said.

Besides being as brainy as they come, Ashley Miller taught herself to speak Japanese, is also an accomplished actress, and has her eye on Yale University.

“I’m not content. I’m still going to keep working and improve because obviously the perfect score on the SAT doesn’t mean, I’m perfect,” Ashley Miller said.

Maybe it does.

Ashley Miller plans to go into medicine. You might want to start calling her Dr. Miller, it’s only a matter of time.

