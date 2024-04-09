Siblings connected to Atlanta murder case caught during chase in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new video shows Cobb County police chasing down a man wanted for questioning in a murder in Atlanta.

The incident occurred last month on March 15 at 6:12 p.m.

Atlanta police notified Cobb County police that Jahir Gonzalez Sandoval, 21, may be in the area of Shenandoah Trail near Hillcrest Drive.

A dashcam was rolling when an officer spotted the 21-year-old walking down the street.

The suspect saw police closing in on him, and he then bolted into the woods with officers hot on his heels.

“Hey, you’re gonna get tased. You better stop,” the officer could be heard yelling.

The suspect refused repeated commands to stop running, but then the chase ended suddenly.

“You gotta stop. He fell. Get him, get him, get him. Don’t move! Don’t move,” the officer said.

Cobb County police said Jahir Gonzalez Sandoval was carrying a gun when they caught up with him.

According to the police report, his sister, Daniela Gonzalez Sandoval, 24, showed up after the chase and was also arrested.

The report states the siblings both had active warrants for aggravated assault for an Atlanta homicide investigation, where Jahir Gonzalez Sandoval was the suspect.

The two were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department regarding the homicide case, but has not yet heard back.

