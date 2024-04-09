Suspect dead, another critical after shooting outside Buckhead appliance and furniture store

ATLANTA — Police say a suspect is dead after he shot someone outside a Buckhead store and then sped away from the scene.

Atlanta police officers said they were called out to the Appliances 4 Less store along Piedmont Road after someone shot a man outside the store.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Atlanta police sent out a description of the shooter’s car and troopers with the Georgia State Patrol along with Atlanta officers spotted the car a short time later in Southwest Atlanta.

Witnesses said they saw law enforcement from several agencies trailing the car until everything came to a stop in an industrial area near Jonesboro Road and Midway Street.

Police said when they approached the suspect’s car, they found him dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.

