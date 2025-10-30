‘People have really lost everything’: Atlanta woman stuck in Jamaica trying to help get relief

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman went to Jamaica for vacation, but has since become stuck after Hurricane Melissa hit the island.

But while loved ones in the U.S. are trying to organize relief, Donna Lee Gordon is working from Jamaica to help get resources brought in.

Gordon, an American citizen born in Jamaica, spoke with Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes about spearheading a relief drive.

Her brothers own Believe Music Hall in southwest Atlanta. They are helping her collect supplies there to send to the island next week.

“People should go there and donate what you can. Dry goods, canned goods, stuff for kids, anything that’s easily sent on a plane to Jamaica,” Gordon urged. “Don’t take this as a joke, people have really lost everything.”

Gordon said she was concerned about the closure of Jamaican airports.

“A lot of people still could’ve gotten out – all the way up to Monday I think,” she said.

Believe Music Hall, known for its Caribbean events, is hosting the relief drive this Sunday, aiming to send food and toiletries to Jamaica on a plane next week.

