Organizations collecting donations to send to Jamaica as metro Atlantans stranded

ATLANTA — Hurricane Melissa has caused significant damage in the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica, leaving many people stranded and worried about their loved ones.

The hurricane has disrupted communication, making it difficult for people in Atlanta to contact their relatives in the affected areas. Local organizations are stepping up to provide relief efforts.

“It’s really unimaginable,” said Tamacia Woolcock, whose family is in Jamaica. “I am praying, I am praying.”

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan spoke with leaders from the Caribbean Association of Georgia, who says they are in need of monetary donations.

“Get things that the people need immediately because all of the roads are blocked,” Christine Newton with the association said.

Shay Bernal, a tourist visiting Jamaica, has been stranded due to the hurricane.

“This was supposed to be a three-day holiday for me, and now it’s day five,” she said. “I do want to go home.”

The damage in Montego Bay is apparent, but Bernal has power and some service. However, it’s unclear when she will be able to fly home.

The Caribbean Association of Georgia is organizing relief efforts to help those affected by the hurricane. They are focusing on collecting monetary donations to provide immediate aid.

As relief efforts continue, the full impact of Hurricane Melissa remains uncertain, but local communities are coming together to support those in need.

“In Jamaica, there’s a saying... we will overcome,” said Camille Fitzsimmons of the Caribbean Association of Georgia.

