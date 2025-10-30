Here’s how you can help people stranded in Jamaica

ATLANTA — The Jamaican Consulate of Atlanta is sharing the ways that you can help people stranded by Hurricane Melissa.
Hurricane Melissa has caused significant damage in the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica.
With disrupted communication, it has been difficult for people in Atlanta to contact their relatives in the affected areas.
To help, the consulate is now sharing official drop-off locations to make sure donations get to reliable organizations, including
Delta Airlines Atlanta
- c/o Ms. Eunice Rashford
- Delta Airline Employees
- 1777 Harvard Avenue
- College Park, GA 30337
Caribbean International Shipping Services
- c/o Ms. Sharon Barnwell
- 3048 Miller Road,
- Stonecrest, GA 30038
Irie Mon Café
- 5975 Peachtree Pkwy #2
- Norcross, GA 30092
Word of Life International Church of God
- c/o Pastor Kenneth Hanson Jr.
- 4881 Lawrenceville Hwy,
- Tucker, GA 30084
Caribbean Life TV
- 414 North Hairston Road, Suite 300
- Stone Mountain, GA 30083
N and S Caribbean Market
- 685 GA-3, Hampton, GA 30228
