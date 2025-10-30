Atlanta

Here’s how you can help people stranded in Jamaica

By WSBTV.com News Staff
APTOPIX Jamaica Extreme Weather Residents walk through Lacovia Tombstone, Jamaica, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix/AP)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The Jamaican Consulate of Atlanta is sharing the ways that you can help people stranded by Hurricane Melissa.

Hurricane Melissa has caused significant damage in the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica.

With disrupted communication, it has been difficult for people in Atlanta to contact their relatives in the affected areas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

To help, the consulate is now sharing official drop-off locations to make sure donations get to reliable organizations, including

Delta Airlines Atlanta

  • c/o Ms. Eunice Rashford
  • Delta Airline Employees
  • 1777 Harvard Avenue
  • College Park, GA 30337

Caribbean International Shipping Services

  • c/o Ms. Sharon Barnwell
  • 3048 Miller Road,
  • Stonecrest, GA 30038

Irie Mon Café

  • 5975 Peachtree Pkwy #2
  • Norcross, GA 30092

Word of Life International Church of God

  • c/o Pastor Kenneth Hanson Jr.
  • 4881 Lawrenceville Hwy,
  • Tucker, GA  30084

Caribbean Life TV

  • 414 North Hairston Road, Suite 300
  • Stone Mountain, GA 30083

N and S Caribbean Market

  • 685 GA-3, Hampton, GA 30228

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read