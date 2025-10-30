Here’s how you can help people stranded in Jamaica

ATLANTA — The Jamaican Consulate of Atlanta is sharing the ways that you can help people stranded by Hurricane Melissa.

Hurricane Melissa has caused significant damage in the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica.

With disrupted communication, it has been difficult for people in Atlanta to contact their relatives in the affected areas.

To help, the consulate is now sharing official drop-off locations to make sure donations get to reliable organizations, including

Delta Airlines Atlanta

c/o Ms. Eunice Rashford

Delta Airline Employees

1777 Harvard Avenue

College Park, GA 30337

Caribbean International Shipping Services

c/o Ms. Sharon Barnwell

3048 Miller Road,

Stonecrest, GA 30038

Irie Mon Café

5975 Peachtree Pkwy #2

Norcross, GA 30092

Word of Life International Church of God

c/o Pastor Kenneth Hanson Jr.

4881 Lawrenceville Hwy,

Tucker, GA 30084

Caribbean Life TV

414 North Hairston Road, Suite 300

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

N and S Caribbean Market

685 GA-3, Hampton, GA 30228

